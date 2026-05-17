Air Force base in Idaho is locked down following incident during air show, officials say

BOISE, Idaho — Emergency crews responded Sunday to an incident involving aircraft during a weekend air show at a military base in western Idaho, officials said.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base said in a social media post that it was locked down following the unspecified incident during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show. Responders were on the scene and an investigation was underway.

Multiple witnesses reported two planes crashed and videos posted online showed four parachutes opening in the sky as the planes plummet to the ground.

No other information was immediately available, said a person who answered the phone at the 366th Fighter Wing public affairs office.

Organizers say the popular air show that includes flying demonstrations is a celebration of aviation history and a look at modern Air Force capabilities.

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