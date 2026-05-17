Man accused of pointing laser at police helicopter faces charges

COLUMBUS — A man was charged after being accused of pointing a laser at a police helicopter on Friday night.

A Columbus Police Helicopter was flying in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Wedgewood Drive around 11:43 p.m., according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The officers on board the helicopter noticed a green laser hitting the cockpit.

One of the officers was able to locate where it came from on the ground.

Shortly after, the laser hit the helicopter again, according to records.

After landing the helicopter, officers arrived at the location from which the laser was coming and detained a man, identified as Vitalii Smalko.

Officers searched Smalko and found a laser in his pocket.

Smalko was arrested and charged with interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

People who shine lasers at aircraft can face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

Violators can also face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties.

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