Officers investigating crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Officers are investigating a crash that happened on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 4 a.m., according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

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