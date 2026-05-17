Several students appointed to military schools at Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON — For the first time, over half a dozen local high school students were appointed to different military schools at a Dayton Dragons game.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the students about what this meant. We’ll share their reactions LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The Dragons honored the Ohio 10th Congressional District Service Academy Appointees as part of the Celebrate Dayton program during Saturday’s game against Lake County.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner selected these nine students to receive congressional nominations.

“There’s nothing more honorable and noble than wanting to risk your own life to save and keep others safe and to serve your nation,” he said.

Margaret Bush from Chaminade High School said that she came from a long line of family who served.

“My grandfather listed in the Air Force, my dad went to the Air Force Academy, my sister is in the Space Force, and my brother-in-law is in the Air Force, so they were a big part of my decision,” she told Patterson.

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