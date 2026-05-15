2 Ohio massage parlors accused of promoting prostitution shut down

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio massage parlors have been ordered to shut down after investigators say they promoted prostitution.

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A court ordered Rejuvenation Spa, located at 5841 Karric Square Dr. in Dublin, and Red Beans Spa, located at 1066 Norton Rd. on the west side of Columbus, to close their doors.

City Attorney Zach Klein and Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shayla D. Favor sued the spas after years of surveillance and investigatory work, our news partners at WBNS reported.

According to court records, both massage parlors, which share ownership, have extensive histories of prostitution, and authorities have received numerous complaints about them in recent years.

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Law enforcement first began receiving complaints about Rejuvenation Spa in 2019.

In January 2023, officials inspected Rejuvenation Spa and found evidence of people living on the premises, which the release says is a common indication of sex trafficking.

In October 2025, they began receiving similar complaints about Red Beans Spa.

From December 2025 until this month, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force surveilled both spas and observed activity consistent with prostitution and human/sex trafficking operations, WBNS reported.

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