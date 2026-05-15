Suspect armed with knife shot by police in Urbana

URBANA — A man has been booked into jail after being shot by police in Urbana on Friday.

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At around 8:14 a.m., Urbana police were called to the 200 block of West Church Street for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Justin Beabout armed with a knife, according to a media release.

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Police said Beabout did not listen to the officer’s commands.

Beabout was then shot by an officer.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later released and booked into jail on a charge of felonious assault.

Officers were not hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they are investigating.

The officer invovled in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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