Driver ejected, dies in suspected OVI crash on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is dead after being ejected in a suspected OVI crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County late Thursday night.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, state troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 11 p.m. to a crash on eastbound I-70 near the I-75.

The driver has been identified as Peter Wade, 23, from Dayton, according to OSHP.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: At least 1 injured after crash on I-70 in Montgomery County; all lanes open

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An initial investigation showed that Wade was driving a 2012 Ford Focus eastbound on I-70 when his vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail.

After hitting the guardrail, the car traveled across I-70 and struck the concrete median wall.

Wade was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the Ford Focus, OSHP said.

Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

State troopers suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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