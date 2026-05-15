Local school district closed due to sub shortage today

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A local school district has cancelled classes today.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Jefferson Township Local School Superintendent Rhonda Welch said that several schools are closed due to a substitute teacher shortage today.

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Those schools are Blairwood Elementary and Jefferson Junior/Senior High School.

Welch said there are not enough substitute teachers to have a “good classroom experience.”

We will continue to follow this story.

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