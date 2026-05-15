All lanes closed due to crash on I-75 south of Dayton

WEST CHESTER TWP — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 south of Dayton.
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West Chester Township medics and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched after 2:20 a.m. to a crash on northbound I-75 near Union Centre Boulevard in Butler County.
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OHGO cameras show all lanes are closed on I-75 NB between I-275 and Union Centre Boulevard.
There is debris in the road, and a heavily damaged car in the median strip.
Multiple medics and law enforcement are at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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