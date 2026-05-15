2 hurt after crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Two people were hurt after a crash in downtown Miamisburg on Thursday evening.

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The crash happened in the area of First Street near Linden Avenue around 7:20 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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The supervisor confirmed that two people were hurt.

Photos posted by the Miami Valley Fire District show debris all over the roadway, and the street is blocked off.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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