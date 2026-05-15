Local school district closed Friday due to sub shortage

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A local school district announced that it will be closed on Friday.
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Jefferson Township Local School Superintendent Rhonda Welch told News Center 7 that several schools will be closed due to a substitute teacher shortage.
Those schools include Blairwood Elementary and Jefferson Junior/Senior High School.
Welch said there aren’t enough substitute teachers to have a “good classroom experience.”
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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