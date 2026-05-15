Local school district closed Friday due to sub shortage

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A local school district announced that it will be closed on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Jefferson Township Local School Superintendent Rhonda Welch told News Center 7 that several schools will be closed due to a substitute teacher shortage.

Those schools include Blairwood Elementary and Jefferson Junior/Senior High School.

Welch said there aren’t enough substitute teachers to have a “good classroom experience.”

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group