At least 1 injured after crash on I-70 in Montgomery County; Eastbound lanes shut down

HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is injured after a crash on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights on Thursday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.
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The crash happened on I-70 Eastbound, just east of the Interstate 75 interchange, around 11 p.m.
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The dispatcher told News Center 7 that one car was involved in a crash.
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show that all eastbound lanes are shut down.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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