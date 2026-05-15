Annual Hamvention to bring thousands from around the world to Greene Co.

XENIA — Thousands of amateur ham radio enthusiasts will gather in Greene County for the 74th annual Dayton Hamvention.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins shows how much the festival has grown over the years LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The event will start this morning and conclude on Sunday afternoon at the Greene County Fair and Convention Center in Xenia.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hamvention is expected to bring a substantial economic boost to the region.

This year’s theme is radio adventure.

Almost 40,000 people are expected to attend.

“Amateur radio is growing and evolving,” said Michael Kalter, Hamvention board member and spokesperson. “We have Nobel laureate physicists who have contributed a lot to the hobby. And we have different modes of communication that we use. We communicate all over the world.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that drivers should expect traffic to be “extremely heavy around the fairgrounds. Seek alternative route.”

The schedule for the 2026 Hamvention is:

Friday- May 15- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday- May 16- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday- May 17- 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Visit this website for more information.

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