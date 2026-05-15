2 dead, part of home destroyed, after small plane crashes into Ohio home

AKRON — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed and destroyed part of an Ohio home on Thursday.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened along Canterbury Circle in Akron.

The aircraft took off from Akron Fulton Airport at 2:03 p.m., according to FlightAware.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 2 dead after plane crashes into Ohio home

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Video and photos show that the garage was destroyed and several levels of a two-story home were completely burned away, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Neighbors say that a plane landed on the ground in front of the home, hit a stop sign, and then went into the garage. That is when the fire started.

“The damage is, it’s crazy, and I’m so glad that where it hit, it didn’t hit where there were people sleeping,” a woman told WOIO.

The victims were found dead inside the plane. Their names have not yet been released, WOIO reports.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the plane crash.

WOIO reports that the American Red Cross helped the family.

We will continue to follow this story.

Plane Crash Akron Photo contributed by WOIO (via CBS Newspath) (WOIO (via CBS Newspath))

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