2 dead after plane crashes into Ohio home

AKRON, Ohio — Two people are dead after a small aircraft crashed into a home on Thursday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The crash happened along Canterbury Circle in Akron.

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Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Murphy told our affiliate that the two people killed were on the plane.

Their identities haven’t been released at this time.

No one inside the house was injured, WOIO-19 reported.

The aircraft took off from Akron Fulton Airport at 2:03 p.m., according to FlightAware.

This crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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