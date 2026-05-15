Employee gets hand stuck in machine at Dayton bakery

DAYTON — First responders were called to a local bakery after a person reportedly got their hand stuck in a pretzel machine on Friday morning.
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The call came in around 8:45 a.m. at Smales Pretzel Bakery on Xenia Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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District Chief Matt McClain, of the Dayton Fire Department, told News Center 7 at the scene that the person was an employee.
That employee’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
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