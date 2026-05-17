Police ID man shot, killed on bus near Ohio zoo; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed near an Ohio zoo early Saturday morning.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, a fight broke out on a bus and ended in a shooting in Cincinnati.

The Metro Bus was near the Cincinnati Zoo and on Route 46 near Erkenbrecher and Dury Avenues, Cincinnati Police told our news partner WCPO.

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Police identified the victim as James Bond, 52. When officers arrived, they found Bond shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Leonte Coston, 27. He is accused of killing Bond, police told WCPO.

Online jail records indicate that Coston is in the Hamilton County Jail.

In addition to murder, he is being held on several felonies, including having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Coston’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, May 18.

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