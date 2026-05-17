Firefighters investigating possible lightning strike

WEST CAROLLTON — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in West Carrollton.
The call was dispatched at 4:40 a.m. to the 300 block of Pearhill Drive, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the call came in as a possible lightning strike.
Unknown injuries were reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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