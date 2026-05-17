Police respond to reports of shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to reports of shots being fired in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 3 p.m., Dayton crews responded to the 100 block of Anna Street on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

Nws Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton Police officers and cruisers and crime scene tape blocking part of the street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

Shots Fired Anna St Dayton (Adan Fuentes/Staff)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]