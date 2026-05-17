The summer warmth brings a chance for severe weather Tuesday

DAYTON — Lots of warmth and sunshine to round out this weekend, but a cold front coming Tuesday brings the chance for us to see severe storms. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Tuesday comes with a level two out of five. That means out of the storms we see, a scattered amount of them could turn severe by producing damaging straight line winds, large hail, or a brief tornado.

Chance of severe weather in the Miami Valley Tuesday

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Before that arrives it will continue to be very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of this Sunday will come with lots of sunshine.

Chance of severe weather in the Miami Valley Tuesday

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Monday will start dry, but warm winds in the afternoon brings a chance for some of us to see some afternoon thunderstorms for the first day of the work week.

Chance of severe weather in the Miami Valley Tuesday

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