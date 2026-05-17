The summer warmth brings a chance for severe weather Tuesday

DAYTON — Lots of warmth and sunshine to round out this weekend, but a cold front coming Tuesday brings the chance for us to see severe storms. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Tuesday comes with a level two out of five. That means out of the storms we see, a scattered amount of them could turn severe by producing damaging straight line winds, large hail, or a brief tornado.
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Before that arrives it will continue to be very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of this Sunday will come with lots of sunshine.
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Monday will start dry, but warm winds in the afternoon brings a chance for some of us to see some afternoon thunderstorms for the first day of the work week.
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