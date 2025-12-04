Woman charged months after apartment fire in Huber Heights displaced 4 people

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman is facing arson charges after an apartment fire in Huber Heights earlier this year.

Taneshia Campbell, 48, of Dayton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson and one count of possession of criminal tools on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Taneshia Campbell (Montgomery County Jail)

Campbell’s charges are connected to an apartment fire that happened in the 6800 block of Brandt Pike in the early morning hours of May 22.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Huber Heights firefighters rescued two people from a balcony.

Firefighters helped rescue two people during an apartment fire in Huber Heights.

Four people were displaced as a result of this fire.

Campbell is not in custody, but is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.

