More cold and snow on the way

DAYTON, OH — Our very active and very cold weather pattern continues over the next 7 days. We’ve already had a snowy start to the season. As of today, we’ve seen 8.3″ of snow in Dayton. That is the 6th fastest all time that we’ve accumulated 8.3 inches of snow. An additional trace to 1 inch is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

WEATHER

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

I’m watching a cold front that will move through overnight Wednesday night. Moisture is limited, but with such cold air it won’t take much moisture to produce some light snow. I think a trace to 1 inch may fall between late Wednesday evening and daybreak Thursday. With cold road temperatures, anything that falls will stick to untreated roadways.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

After the snow exits, we stay very cold Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 20s. We’ll fall to the single digits Friday morning.