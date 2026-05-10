‘Very surreal;’ Black bear found napping in window well outside basement

FALCON, Colorado — A 250-pound black bear was found napping outside a woman’s basement.

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A Colorado woman came home to find a 250-pound black bear that had become stuck in the window well outside her basement, according to KKTV via CNN Newsource.

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“And like when we first came down here, you know, lights were off. It was quiet, and I was just sleeping. And so while I was waiting, I just sat here for like a good 20 minutes just watching it. It was just very surreal,” Kristen Nedbalek of Falcon, Colorado said.

Wildlife officials arrived and tranquilized the bear.

They were able to safely remove it from the house and release it about three hours away in a habitat more suitable for bears.

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