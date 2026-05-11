UPDATE: Left lane closed, at least 2 injured after crash on I-70

PREBLE/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:45 P.M.

At least two people were injured after a crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday.

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The crash was reported around 8:13 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at the Preble/Montgomery County line.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that medics transported at least two people to an area hospital.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday.

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The crash was reported around 8:13 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at the Preble/Montgomery County line.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show the left lane is closed.

There is a vehicle in the ditch.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

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