UPDATE: Left lane closed, at least 2 injured after crash on I-70

PREBLE/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:45 P.M.
At least two people were injured after a crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday.
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The crash was reported around 8:13 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at the Preble/Montgomery County line.
An OSHP dispatcher confirmed with News Center 7 that medics transported at least two people to an area hospital.
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene.
We will continue to update this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Deputies and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday.
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The crash was reported around 8:13 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at the Preble/Montgomery County line.
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OHGO cameras show the left lane is closed.
There is a vehicle in the ditch.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
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