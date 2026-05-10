2 seriously injured after 3-wheeled vehicle hits utility pole in Dayton, report says

DAYTON — Two men were injured after a three-wheeled vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton on Saturday night.

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Dayton police responded just after 6:40 p.m. on May 9 to a reported crash at the 5200 block of Hoover Road, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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A crash narrative indicated that a 65-year-old man drove a 2022 Vanderhall Carmel eastbound on Hoover Avenue at an unknown speed.

When the vehicle was near the 5200 block of Hoover Avenue, it reportedly lost control, crossed the centerline, and went off the road.

It hit a utility pole, the crash report said.

The impact of the crash ejected the driver and partially ejected the passenger, a 57-year-old man.

Medics transported both men to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report indicated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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