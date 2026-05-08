4th grader brings pills to Dayton school; Administrators investigating

DAYTON — Administrators are investigating after a fourth-grade student brought pills to a Dayton school on Thursday.

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The incident happened at Dayton Leadership Academies along W Riverview Avenue.

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In a social media post, the school said administrators immediately investigated the matter, contacted the appropriate parents, and worked closely with authorities and medics to ensure student safety.

All students are okay and are being properly looked after.

“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority. We will continue to partner with Goodwill Easterseals to teach Generation Rx lessons about prescription drug safety,” the school said.

This course was taught to all classes, Kindergarten through eighth grade, in October.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Leadership Academies for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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