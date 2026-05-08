Man shoots 2 women at area intersection during custody dispute

WARREN COUNTY — The Piqua man accused of shooting two women at a Warren County intersection has been found guilty on several charges.

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Noah Bays, 32, of Piqua, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

He previously entered a no-contest plea.

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As previously reported, the shooting happened in October 2025, at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads.

The prosecutor’s office said on Oct. 27, Bays left his home armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and drove to Wayne Township.

He parked his car down a long driveway near the intersection, then hid in a tree line for approximately 20 minutes.

“Bays, who was engaged in a custody dispute with the victim—the custodian and maternal grandmother of his child—knew she routinely traveled through that intersection during her lunch hour," the prosecutor’s office said.

As the victim approached the intersection, he fired multiple shots into her car. She was struck in the leg.

Bays continued shooting and hit a second unrelated car, injuring that driver as well.

One additional bullet traveled across the street and hit an occupied house, the office said.

Investigators found 12 shell casings in the tree line.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed that the shell casings were fired from the rifle, which was found in Bays’ bedroom.

“Bays tried to kill his daughter’s maternal grandmother so he could gain custody of the girl. What he actually accomplished was earning himself likely decades in prison, while proving very clearly that his daughter was right where she needed to be all along,” Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Bays will learn his sentence on June 29 at 1 p.m.

He remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

Noah Brandon Collum Bays (Miami County Jail)

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