Firefighters battling flames at Dayton barbershop

DAYTON — Fire crews are battling a fire at a barbershop in Dayton on Thursday.
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The fire was reported at 3500 Hoover Avenue, at Rock’s Barber Shop, around 4:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor added that initial call notes indicate that there’s heavy smoke coming from the building.
News Center 7 crews on scene see smoke coming from the roof and several firefighters surrounding the front.
We will continue to follow this story.
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