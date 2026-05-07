Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to resign from position

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is resigning from his position less than a year before his second term is scheduled to end.

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Yost’s resignation is effective June 7, according to Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

In a statement, DeWine said he was grateful for Yost’s long career in public service.

“I wish him the best in his next endeavor,” DeWine said.

In a social media post on Thursday, Yost announced he would be becoming the Vice President of Strategic Research and Innovation at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit law firm.

“I’ve been honored to serve Ohio, and will continue to fight for freedom!” Yost wrote.

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Yost began his first term as attorney general in January 2019 and was re-elected in November 2022.

Before serving as attorney general, Yost was the county auditor and later county prosecutor in Delaware County. Following that, he served as the auditor of state from 2011 to 2018.

After previously announcing a bid for governor in January 2025, Yost suspended his campaign the following May. It came a week after the Ohio Republican Party endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for the Republican nomination for governor.

The resignation means DeWine will have to appoint someone to serve as attorney general for the remainder of the year, as Yost’s term was set to end in January 2027.

“Having served as Ohio Attorney General, I know how important this office is and the great work done by its employees. I will give the appointment of someone to serve as Attorney General thoughtful and deliberate consideration,” DeWine said.

Auditor of State Keith Faber and Democrat John Kulewicz are currently in the running in the general election for attorney general in November.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates as we learn more.

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