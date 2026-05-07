New trial date set for Tipp City man accused of shooting, killing wife

MIAMI COUNTY — A new trial date has been set for Caleb Flynn.

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Flynn is now scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 17, according to court proceedings on Thursday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, back in February at their Tipp City home.

Flynn’s trial was initially set to begin on April 28, but prosecutors filed a motion for a four-day delay in mid-April. That pushed the start date to May 4, but it was delayed again after Judge Jeannine Pratt granted the defense’s motion for a continuance last week.

We’ll continue to follow along with the court filings and proceedings, and will continue to provide updates.

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