Murder trial for Caleb Flynn delayed again

MIAMI COUNTY — Caleb Flynn‘s murder trial has been delayed for a second time.

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Judge Jeannine Pratt granted the defense’s motion for a continuance of Flynn’s jury trial, a Miami County Common Pleas Court administrator confirmed on Tuesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, back in February at their Tipp City home.

Flynn’s defense lawyers filed a motion for a 21-day delay on April 24.

“The state has continued to provide voluminous discovery, some of which is actually relevant,” court records said. “The State is entitled to a 21-day notice for an expert report prior to trial.”

Flynn’s trial was initially set to begin today, but prosecutors filed a motion for a four-day delay earlier this month. That pushed the start date to May 4, but now it has been delayed again.

We’ll provide updates on when he’ll be going to trial once that date is set.

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