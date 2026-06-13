26-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 26-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened at the intersection of US-33 and State Route 65 around 7:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 69-year-old Florida man was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan north on SR 65 at the time of the crash.

The driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on SR-65 and was hit by an oncoming Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, the spokesperson said.

A 22-year-old Lima man was driving the motorcycle.

Alexandra N. Hover, 26, of Lima, was the passenger.

The spokesperson said both the driver and passenger were wearing motorcycle helmets at the time of the crash.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Hover was pronounced dead on scene, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the Volkswagen was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. His 24-year-old passenger was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol doesn’t believe that alcohol and drugs are a factor in this crash.

It remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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