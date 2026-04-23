Children of man accused of killing wife could be called to testify in murder trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Today, prosecutors revealed they could potentially put two young girls on the witness stand at their dad’s murder trial next month.

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He’s accused of killing their mother, Ashley Flynn.

In court, one of the debates was over how to handle potential situations where prosecutors might call the couple’s two young daughters to testify.

Caleb Flynn was back in court in Miami County on Thursday.

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The new information we learned in the hearing is that prosecutors could potentially be calling Flynn’s 9- and 12-year-old daughters to testify.

Prosecutors say the children should have special accommodations if they testify.

The defense says that if the state wants special accommodations in those cases, prosecutors must prove that such accommodations are necessary and should be put in place.

The judge told both sides she’ll think about it and issue a written decision.

The couple’s children were home, and according to Caleb’s 911 call, asleep the night of the murder in February at the Flynn’s home in Tipp City.

In the Tipp City police body cam video, you can hear Caleb telling officers who came to the house after his emergency call that someone broke into the home and shot and killed his wife.

Three days later, the police put Flynn in handcuffs, accusing him of the murder.

Also, in court on Thursday, the defense said they want the jury to visit the Flynn home in Tipp City to see it in person.

Both sides agreed that it’s ok if the house is like the way it was the night of the murder.

Flynn’s defense lawyer said he wants jurors to see the ways in and out of the home and where the rooms are in relation to each other.

At the end of the hearing, the judge said a two-week trial is still scheduled to start less than two weeks from now, on May 4.

We will continue to follow this story.

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