Murder suspect arrested after hours-long police presence in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating one of two shootings on the same street this weekend as a homicide.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have more on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As previously reported, the shootings happened on Niagara Avenue just before midnight on Friday and shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

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A Dayton Police incident report obtained by News Center 7 shows police are investigating Friday night’s shooting as a homicide.

Two people called 911 and explained what happened on Friday.

“Yes, one of my roommates got shot,” one caller said.

That same caller told dispatchers that the suspect walked back down Niagara, toward Richmond Avenue.

Dayton Municipal Court records show that JaMichael Poole, 46, was charged with murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in connection with Friday’s shooting.

JaMichael Poole

An affidavit and statement of facts show that when police got to the shooting scene on Friday, they found the victim “deceased inside of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Court documents state Poole arrived at the residence and argued with the victim before pulling a handgun from his pocket and shooting the victim in the chest.

Online jail records show Poole was arrested in the 1100 block of Wheatley Avenue around 9:32 a.m. on Monday.

As reported Monday on News Center 7 Daybreak, Dayton police spent hours on Wheatley Avenue this morning. A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed crews were in the area for a follow-up at an address that matches the location where Poole was arrested on Monday.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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