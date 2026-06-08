Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at local hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital on Sunday.

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Officers were dispatched just after 8:20 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview), according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the shooting victim admitted that they had been shot.

News Center 7 is working to learn where the shooting happened, and how it started.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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