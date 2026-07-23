CDC deploying team to Ohio to investigate cyclosporiasis

OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it is sending a team to investigate cyclosporiasis in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The team will be in Ohio for three weeks, according to a CDC spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The “disease detectives” will interview people who tested positive for Cyclospora.

The investigators will use this information to identify possible exposure locations and foods, identify case clusters, and coordinate with federal response teams on tracing efforts.

There have been over 2,000 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in Ohio since June 23, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]