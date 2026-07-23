Coroner IDs man shot over 20 times at area business

MASON — The worker killed in a shooting at a Mason business on Wednesday has been identified.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Vincent Stoetzel, according to our news partners at WCPO.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As we previously reported, police were called to Carter Lumber just before 1:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found Stoetzel dead, according to our news partners at WCPO.
According to court documents, he had been shot 22 times.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crash sends dump truck into building in downtown Gratis
- Appeals court ruling extends TPS for Haitians through the weekend
- Man shot, killed inside bar at popular Ohio vacation destination
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said David Cohen, of Hamilton, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.
He remains booked in the Warren County Jail.
Carter Lumber said they are not able to provide more details because the investigation remains active.
“We are focused on supporting our employees and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the post said.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]