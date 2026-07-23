Coroner IDs man shot over 20 times at area business

MASON — The worker killed in a shooting at a Mason business on Wednesday has been identified.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Vincent Stoetzel, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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As we previously reported, police were called to Carter Lumber just before 1:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Stoetzel dead, according to our news partners at WCPO.

According to court documents, he had been shot 22 times.

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The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said David Cohen, of Hamilton, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

He remains booked in the Warren County Jail.

Carter Lumber said they are not able to provide more details because the investigation remains active.

“We are focused on supporting our employees and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the post said.

We will continue to follow this story.

David Cohen (Warren County Jail)

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