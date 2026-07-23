3 hurt, man in custody after road rage ends in crash

DAYTON — Three people were hurt after a road rage crash in Dayton on Thursday.

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Dayton crews responded to North Broadway Street for reports of a crash around 6 p.m., but when they got there, they did not find any cars.

Moments later, they were called to a crash on South Main and West Fifth streets, according to Sgt. Michael Beane with Dayton police.

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Beane said a green vehicle rammed a silver vehicle, causing it to go off the road and crash into a small tree.

The man driving the green vehicle was taken into custody.

Three people in the silver vehicle, including a teenager, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Beane said.

We are working to learn if the people invovled were known to each other and what prompted the road rage.

We will continue to follow this story.

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