1 in custody after chase ends on I-75 in Shelby Co, OSHP says

SHELBY COUNTY — A person is in custody after a multi-county chase ended on Interstate 75 in Shelby County on Thursday.

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OHGO cameras show that several Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruisers blocked the left lane on southbound I-75 near State Route 274.

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Video also shows a vehicle went off the road. A wrecker has since removed the vehicle.

All lanes are back open on southbound I-75 near State Route 274 in Shelby County.

An OSHP Piqua dispatcher told News Center 7 that the chase started in Allen County and ended in Shelby County. A person is also in custody.

We are looking to learn what started the pursuit and what charges the suspect is facing.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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