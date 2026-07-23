Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire, crash cause lane closures on I-75 in Butler, Montgomery counties

By WHIO Staff
Crash causes backup on I-75 NB in Montgomery County (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

  • In Montgomery County, a crash is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 beyond State Route 4. A dispatch supervisor with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.
  • UPDATE: As of 10:03 a.m., the right lane on northbound I-75 beyond the Butler County Rest Area remains closed due to a vehicle fire. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post confirmed no injuries were reported.

Vehicle fire on I-75 NB in Butler County (Contributed Photo)

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

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