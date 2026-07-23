TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire, crash cause lane closures on I-75 in Butler, Montgomery counties

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Major Highway Incidents

In Montgomery County , a crash is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 beyond State Route 4. A dispatch supervisor with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time.

, a crash is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 beyond State Route 4. A dispatch supervisor with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported at this time. UPDATE: As of 10:03 a.m., the right lane on northbound I-75 beyond the Butler County Rest Area remains closed due to a vehicle fire. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post confirmed no injuries were reported.

Vehicle fire on I-75 NB in Butler County (Contributed Photo)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

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