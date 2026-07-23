Heat and humidity make a comeback

DAYTON — High temperatures have been nearly 15 degrees below normal. Yesterday the Dayton International Airport (DAY) reported a high of 72 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 86 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast high temperature is 75 dgrees. If 75 degrees verifies at DAY, that would be one degree shy of the record cold high for the day that was set back in 1906 at 74 degrees.

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This beautiful “fall-like” weather doesn’t last. It is still summer here in southwest Ohio and Mother Nature will let us know. Sunday the heat and the humidity returns. High temperature climb around normal, but a southwest wind pushes moisture back from the Gulf.

Forecast Highs

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This will all come ahead of the next cold front. High temperatures even after the “weak” cold front pushes through the Valley will remain close to normal and the humidity will hold at a reasonable level, but still give us the “sticky” effect.

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