Construction worker dies after being hit by Tesla in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A construction worker is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Ohio on Tuesday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Batavia Post responded at 6:22 p.m. on April 21 to a crash on State Route 125 in Clermont County.

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An initial investigation revealed that 19-year-old Prince Patel was driving a 2024 Tesla Model Y east on State Route 125, according to OSHP.

Kevin Fuller, 36, was doing survey work in a two-way left-turn lane when the Tesla hit him.

Medics pronounced Fuller dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Patel was transported to the University of Cincinnati with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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