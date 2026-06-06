Local park getting major accessibility upgrades

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Cromer Park in Miami Township is undergoing a significant overhaul to enhance accessibility and amenities.

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The project is funded by the Community Foundation of Miami Township and a Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant.

The project aims to reconfigure the park to meet American Disabilities Act compliance standards, making it more accessible to all visitors.

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Key upgrades include installing a new ADA walkway.

A new play set will be added featuring swings and a slide, alongside a new multi-use basketball court to expand recreational options.

The park will also receive new benches, picnic tables, grills, and a picnic shelter.

The renovation of Cromer Park is expected to be complete by spring 2027.

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