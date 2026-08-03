National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is checking out the damage in Montgomery and Preble Counties and will have the latest on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Monday that one tornado touched down west of Dayton in Montgomery County and one touched down northwest of Eaton in Preble County on Saturday evening.

The NWS is still working to determine how much damage was caused and will release more information either later today or Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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