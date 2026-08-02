Buc-ee’s sues local convenience store, alleges trademark infringement

BEAVERCREEK — Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee’s has filed a lawsuit against a local convenience store.
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In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Buc-ee’s alleges that Beaver’s Mini Mart on Hanes Road is infringing its trademark.
The chain alleges that the cartoon beaver on the mini mart’s sign resembles Buc-ee’s iconic logo too closely.
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“Like the Buc-ee’s Marks, Defendant’s Marks incorporate a cartoon beaver with wide eyes and a smile,” court documents state.
Buc-ee’s also alleges the business uses a similar red color.
These similarities are “likely to cause confusion” for customers, who are “likely to perceive a connection or association” between the two, court documents allege.
Buc-ee’s opened its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6.
The mini mart has until around August 19 to respond to the lawsuit.
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