Fire reported at Dayton restaurant

DAYTON — A fire was reported at a Dayton restaurant Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters were called to the JJ Fish and Chicken in the 1000 block of North Gettysburg around 7:50 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

We are working to learn the extent of the damage caused by the fire and if nearby businesses were impacted.

We will update this story if we learn new information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]