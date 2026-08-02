Officers, SWAT on scene in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton.
Crews responded to the 100 block of Willowwood Drive in Dayton around 10:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings issued for Greene, Miami, Montgomery counties
- Tree falls on Eaton home, damages roof after storms moved through region
- UPDATE: US 35 E to I-75 NB ramp reopened, multiple roads closed in Montgomery Co
The dispatcher confirmed that SWAT is on the scene.
Our News Center 7 crew on the scene said that they see more than a dozen Dayton Police cruisers on the scene.
Additional information wasn’t readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]