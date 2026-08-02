Officers, SWAT on scene in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Willowwood Drive in Dayton around 10:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that SWAT is on the scene.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene said that they see more than a dozen Dayton Police cruisers on the scene.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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