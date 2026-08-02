UPDATE: US 35 E to I-75 NB ramp closed due to high water

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 11:11 P.M

Multiple roads are closed in the Miami Valley due to high water.

The US-35 E ramp to I-75 NB is closed due to high water, according to OHGO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings issued for several counties across region

UPDATE: Over 8,000 without power after storms moved through region

PHOTOS: Storms with heavy rain, lightning move through region

The intersection of Frytown and South Gettysburg Road is closed, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed that two vehicles were stuck in high water.

The 600 block of West Central Avenue in West Carrollton is closed due to high water, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.

The Westbound lane of E. Dixie in West Carrollton is closed due to a crash, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]