Nearly a dozen tornado warnings issued across the Valley Saturday

DAYTON — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio issued 11 tornado warnings across the Miami Valley.

The Storm Center 7 weather team had been calling for the possiblity of brief tornadoes Saturday as an area of low pressure was developing to our west.

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The area of low pressure was forecast to move directly overhead and unfortunately, that is exactly what happened and it created the opportunity for brief tornadoes with it’s spin.

An area of low pressure creates rising air. Warm air converges at the surface and forced to rise upward into the atmosphere. This is helpful for brief spin-ups. The atmosphere also had a moment to recover and get just enough energy with peaks of sunshine throughout Saturday afternoon. This allowed for some storm strengthening.

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There were numerous reports of wind damage from storms that triggered the tornado warnings. In fact there are several areas of intrest that the National Weather Service will assess.

Northwest of Eaton, 4 homes sustained significant damage. This would be the best visual to claim a possible tornado.

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