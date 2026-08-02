Several police officers respond to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several police officers responded to a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

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Dayton officers were dispatched around 3:12 p.m. to Brownell Road and Blakely Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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News Center 7 asked dispatchers why officers responded to the area. No information was provided.

This is the third police presence in a different Dayton neighborhood this weekend.

The first was on Saturday night at the 100 block of Willowwood Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The second was on Sunday afternoon at the 100 block of Medford Drive around 2 p.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn what happened in each investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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