Several police officers respond to Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several police officers responded to a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
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Dayton officers were dispatched around 3:12 p.m. to Brownell Road and Blakely Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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News Center 7 asked dispatchers why officers responded to the area. No information was provided.
This is the third police presence in a different Dayton neighborhood this weekend.
The first was on Saturday night at the 100 block of Willowwood Drive around 10:30 p.m.
The second was on Sunday afternoon at the 100 block of Medford Drive around 2 p.m.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn what happened in each investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
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